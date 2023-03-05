Markelle Fultz plus his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Fultz tallied nine points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-106 win against the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Fultz's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.3 15.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.5 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.2 PRA 24.5 22.8 26.6 PR 18.5 17.4 21.4 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Fultz has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 8.6% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Magic rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 115.7 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.7 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.1 per contest, 24th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 11.9 makes per contest, 11th in the league.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 37 18 3 7 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.