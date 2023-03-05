Wendell Carter Jr. could make a big impact for the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Carter produced 12 points and nine rebounds in a 117-106 win against the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Carter, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.0 14.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.6 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.8 PRA 26.5 26.3 25.2 PR 24.5 23.8 23.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Carter's Magic average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.7 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 41.7 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 31 20 10 3 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.