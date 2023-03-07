The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Wagner produced 24 points and six assists in a 122-119 loss versus the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wagner's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.8 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 2.9 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.3 PRA 24.5 26.1 21.3 PR 21.5 22.7 18 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 16.0% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 22.8 assists per game, best in the league.

The Bucks are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 30 18 1 1 1 0 0 12/5/2022 36 25 6 2 2 0 0

