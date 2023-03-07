The Milwaukee Bucks (46-18) and the Orlando Magic (27-38) are scheduled to match up on Tuesday at Amway Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic fell to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 122-119. Banchero scored a team-high 26 points (and added two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 26 5 2 1 1 1 Franz Wagner 24 2 6 1 0 4 Markelle Fultz 15 5 8 4 0 0

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is No. 1 on the Magic in scoring (20 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.6), making 42.3% from the field and 27.2% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is posting 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Magic receive 15 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

Markelle Fultz is putting up 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making 50.5% of his shots from the field.

Bol Bol gives the Magic 9.7 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markelle Fultz 15.3 5.6 5.4 1.6 0.4 0.5 Paolo Banchero 18.7 6.6 3.1 0.4 0.8 0.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 13.5 8 1.6 0.5 0.4 1.2 Franz Wagner 15.1 2.9 3.3 1 0.2 1.9 Jalen Suggs 11.3 3.5 1.9 1.2 0.7 1.2

