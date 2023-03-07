How to Watch the South Florida vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (26-5) and the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (17-13) square off in the AAC Tournament Tuesday at Dickies Arena. Gametime is at 1:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Florida vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers' 66.6 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 59.1 the Bulls give up.
- Wichita State is 15-4 when it scores more than 59.1 points.
- South Florida is 23-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Bulls score 8.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Shockers give up (62.9).
- South Florida is 24-2 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- When Wichita State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 15-8.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|SMU
|W 70-62
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|Tulsa
|W 93-83
|Yuengling Center
|3/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 85-55
|Fifth Third Arena
|3/7/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Dickies Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.