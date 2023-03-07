UCF vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Memphis Lady Tigers (19-9) against the UCF Knights (14-14) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Memphis, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Knights are coming off of a 69-53 victory against Tulsa in their last game on Monday.
UCF vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
UCF vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 70, UCF 57
UCF Schedule Analysis
- On January 15, the Knights claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-56 victory over the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UCF is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on January 15
- 57-53 at home over Temple (No. 144) on February 21
- 69-53 over Tulsa (No. 146) on March 6
- 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 214) on December 1
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 218) on February 8
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (posting 61.1 points per game, 257th in college basketball, while allowing 62.7 per contest, 132nd in college basketball) and have a -44 scoring differential.
- In conference play, UCF is scoring fewer points (55.2 per game) than it is overall (61.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Knights average 65.3 points per game. Away, they score 54.3.
- At home, UCF concedes 58.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 70.2.
- While the Knights are putting up 61.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 56.9 points per contest.
