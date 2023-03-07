Tuesday's game that pits the Memphis Lady Tigers (19-9) against the UCF Knights (14-14) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Memphis, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Knights are coming off of a 69-53 victory against Tulsa in their last game on Monday.

UCF vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

UCF vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 70, UCF 57

UCF Schedule Analysis

On January 15, the Knights claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-56 victory over the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UCF is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on January 15

57-53 at home over Temple (No. 144) on February 21

69-53 over Tulsa (No. 146) on March 6

67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 214) on December 1

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 218) on February 8

UCF Performance Insights