Wednesday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (11-18) versus the Florida International Panthers (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Charlotte. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Panthers dropped their last game 96-84 against Rice on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida International vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Charlotte 68, Florida International 67

Florida International Schedule Analysis

  • The Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 72-70.
  • Florida International has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on January 19
  • 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on January 21
  • 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 31
  • 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 212) on January 5
  • 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 212) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida International Performance Insights

  • The Panthers' -57 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.4 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (326th in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Florida International is tallying 66.2 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (69.4 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
  • The Panthers are averaging 71.6 points per game this season at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.7).
  • Florida International is surrendering 69.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (74.5).
  • In their last 10 games, the Panthers have been putting up 64.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 69.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.