Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-14) versus the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (11-17) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Alabama State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Lady Wildcats enter this matchup on the heels of an 80-69 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Lady Wildcats took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes at home on January 16 by a score of 63-61.
- Bethune-Cookman has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 16
- 59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on February 4
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on January 7
- 69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on January 28
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 281) on January 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats have been outscored by 3.7 points per game (posting 60.7 points per game, 261st in college basketball, while giving up 64.4 per contest, 184th in college basketball) and have a -105 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Bethune-Cookman has scored 61.8 points per game in SWAC play, and 60.7 overall.
- At home the Lady Wildcats are putting up 59.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than they are averaging away (61.3).
- At home, Bethune-Cookman allows 62.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 67.1.
- The Lady Wildcats have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 59.1 points per contest, 1.6 fewer points their than season average of 60.7.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.