The Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6), losers of three straight road games, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-170) Golden Knights (+145) 6

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have compiled a 35-16 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 63.0%.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 43 of 64 games this season.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 223 (6th) Goals 200 (15th) 196 (14th) Goals Allowed 176 (9th) 59 (2nd) Power Play Goals 33 (25th) 41 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (2nd)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay went over six times.

The Lightning have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning's 223 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

The Lightning are ranked 14th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (196 total) in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +27.

