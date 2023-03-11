FGCU vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) clashing at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.
The Eagles won their last matchup 51-34 against Austin Peay on Wednesday.
FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- On January 2, the Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-53 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 88), according to our computer rankings.
- The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (13).
- FGCU has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 22.2 points per game with a +754 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allow 55.7 per outing (19th in college basketball).
- FGCU's offense has been better in ASUN games this season, tallying 82.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.9 PPG.
- The Eagles are scoring 75.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 82.0 points per contest.
- FGCU surrenders 51.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 57.4 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Eagles have been scoring 78.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 77.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.