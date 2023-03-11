Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) matching up at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 73-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Eagles secured a 51-34 win against Austin Peay.

FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60

FGCU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 2, the Eagles beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 88 in our computer rankings) by a score of 70-53.

The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (11).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 26

FGCU Performance Insights