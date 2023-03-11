How to Watch the Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 11, with the Blackhawks having dropped four consecutive road games.
Check out the Lightning-Blackhawks matchup on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|Lightning
|4-1 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 200 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (226 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|65
|27
|66
|93
|80
|44
|100%
|Brayden Point
|65
|40
|36
|76
|36
|44
|51.4%
|Steven Stamkos
|65
|27
|39
|66
|48
|23
|54.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|65
|22
|28
|50
|36
|70
|27.9%
|Alex Killorn
|65
|19
|30
|49
|45
|34
|100%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 231 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 162 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 26 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Seth Jones
|55
|10
|21
|31
|49
|44
|-
|Taylor Raddysh
|65
|16
|13
|29
|24
|28
|55.6%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|64
|14
|12
|26
|36
|42
|42.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|64
|9
|16
|25
|23
|38
|45%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.