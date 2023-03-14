Markelle Fultz will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Fultz totaled 12 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 126-114 win versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Fultz's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.6 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 6.5 5.5 5.6 PRA 26.5 23.1 26.1 PR 20.5 17.6 20.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 102. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122 points per contest, the Spurs are the worst team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 24 8 7 8 0 0 4

