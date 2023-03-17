Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-3)
|150.5
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Memphis (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+125
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered 21 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Memphis has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- With odds of +20000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
