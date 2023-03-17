The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Memphis Tigers (26-8) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at 9:20 PM ET. The Tigers' Kendric Davis and the Owls' Johnell Davis are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: TNT

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic won its most recent game versus UAB, 78-56, on Saturday. Alijah Martin starred with 30 points, plus 11 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alijah Martin 30 11 1 3 0 5 Johnell Davis 18 7 0 4 0 0 Giancarlo Rosado 7 7 2 0 0 0

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis is the Owls' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he contributes 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Vladislav Goldin is the Owls' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he puts up 10.6 points and 0.4 assists.

The Owls receive 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Martin.

Nicholas Boyd is the Owls' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he averages 9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Michael Forrest gives the Owls 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)