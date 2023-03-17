Florida International vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-9) and the Florida International Panthers (12-18) at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with East Tennessee State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 17.
The Panthers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 72-59 loss to Charlotte.
Florida International vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida International vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Florida International 62
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Panthers beat the UTEP Miners at home on January 19 by a score of 72-70.
- Florida International has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on January 19
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 207) on December 31
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 211) on February 2
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 211) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 69.0 points per game, 109th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.4 per contest to rank 327th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Florida International has scored 66.2 points per game in C-USA action, and 69.0 overall.
- At home the Panthers are putting up 71.6 points per game, 5.9 more than they are averaging on the road (65.7).
- Florida International concedes 69.4 points per game at home, and 74.5 away.
- The Panthers have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, generating 66.6 points per contest, 2.4 fewer points their than season average of 69.0.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.