The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. Marquette is favored by 10.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Marquette -10.5 143.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marquette vs Vermont Betting Records & Stats

  • The Golden Eagles have gone 19-11-0 ATS this season.
  • Marquette has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.
  • So far this year, Vermont has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread.
  • The Catamounts have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.
  • Vermont has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Marquette 20 66.7% 79.9 152.9 70.6 137.2 150.1
Vermont 8 28.6% 73 152.9 66.6 137.2 136.9

Additional Marquette vs Vermont Insights & Trends

  • Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles have gone over the total four times.
  • Vermont has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Catamounts have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.6).
  • Marquette has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • The Catamounts put up only 2.4 more points per game (73) than the Golden Eagles give up (70.6).
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Vermont is 10-4 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Marquette 19-11-0 4-6 15-15-0
Vermont 17-11-0 1-0 14-14-0

Marquette vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits

Marquette Vermont
16-1 Home Record 13-1
8-4 Away Record 9-6
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0
8-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80
79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2
11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.