Friday's game that pits the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) against the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Miami. Tipoff is at 7:25 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, the Miami versus Drake matchup has a predicted spread that equals the actual spread (2.5). The two sides are projected to fail to hit the 146.5 total.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -2.5

Miami -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -135, Drake +110

Miami vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Drake 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Drake

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Miami has gone 14-11-0 against the spread, while Drake's ATS record this season is 15-16-0. The Hurricanes have a 12-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 14-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 154.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Drake has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while giving up 72.1 per contest to rank 241st in college basketball) and have a +233 scoring differential overall.

Miami wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 173rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1 per contest.

Miami makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Hurricanes rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

Miami has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (163rd in college basketball).

