When the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and Drake Bulldogs (27-7) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Friday at 7:25 PM ET, Norchad Omier and Tucker DeVries will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Miami vs. Drake

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami's Last Game

Miami dropped its most recent game to Duke, 85-78, on Friday. Isaiah Wong was its high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 22 2 2 2 0 2 Jordan Miller 17 7 3 1 0 1 Nijel Pack 11 2 1 1 1 1

Miami Players to Watch

Omier posts a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.

Jordan Miller puts up 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack is averaging 13.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)