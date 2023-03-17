Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

The Bulls enter this matchup after a 65-53 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls notched their signature win of the season on December 2, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.

The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles captured their signature win of the season on February 8, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 59-52.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Based on the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls average 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +375 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

In conference games, South Florida tallies more points per contest (72.7) than its overall average (71).

Offensively, the Bulls have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 75.3 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, South Florida is ceding 56.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 58.5.

The Bulls' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 73.6 points per contest compared to the 71 they've averaged this year.

Marquette Performance Insights