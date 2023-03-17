South Florida vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and South Florida Bulls (26-6) going head to head at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
The Bulls are coming off of a 65-53 loss to Wichita State in their most recent outing on Tuesday.
South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls beat the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in a 70-65 win on December 2, which was their best win of the season.
- The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).
- South Florida has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).
- The Bulls have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' best win this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Golden Eagles secured the 59-52 win at home on February 8.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 71.0 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball while allowing 59.3 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball) and have a +375 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, South Florida is putting up 72.7 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (71.0 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Bulls are putting up 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in away games (69.8).
- In 2022-23, South Florida is giving up 56.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 58.5.
- The Bulls have been racking up 73.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 71.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.0 points per game (181st in college basketball) and give up 57.9 per outing (36th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Marquette is scoring fewer points (64.0 per game) than it is overall (65.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Golden Eagles score 68.9 points per game. Away, they score 60.8.
- At home Marquette is allowing 52.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than it is away (63.0).
- While the Golden Eagles are scoring 65.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 60.1 points per contest.
