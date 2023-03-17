Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and South Florida Bulls (26-6) going head to head at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

The Bulls are coming off of a 65-53 loss to Wichita State in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls beat the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in a 70-65 win on December 2, which was their best win of the season.

The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).

South Florida has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).

The Bulls have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' best win this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Golden Eagles secured the 59-52 win at home on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 71.0 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball while allowing 59.3 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball) and have a +375 scoring differential overall.

On offense, South Florida is putting up 72.7 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (71.0 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.

In home games, the Bulls are putting up 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in away games (69.8).

In 2022-23, South Florida is giving up 56.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 58.5.

The Bulls have been racking up 73.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 71.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Marquette Performance Insights