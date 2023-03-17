Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

The Bulls head into this contest following a 65-53 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2, the Bulls picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-65 road victory.

The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).

South Florida has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

The Bulls have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Golden Eagles took home the 59-52 win at home on February 8.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

Based on the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +375 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per contest (58th in college basketball).

With 72.7 points per game in AAC games, South Florida is scoring 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71 PPG).

At home, the Bulls are posting 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in away games (69.8).

South Florida is giving up 56.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (58.5).

The Bulls have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 73.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points more than the 71 they've scored this year.

Marquette Performance Insights