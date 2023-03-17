The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) are poised to meet in their opening-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 12:40 PM on truTV. Xavier is a 12.5-point favorite in this matchup. Here's everything you need to know about this Midwest Region matchup as you fill out your brackets. The over/under for the matchup is 154.5.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Xavier vs Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Musketeers.

Kennesaw State is 19-9-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Owls have been a moneyline underdog of -750 or more three times, losing every contest.

Kennesaw State has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 60% 81.4 156.7 74.1 143 152.2 Kennesaw State 8 28.6% 75.3 156.7 68.9 143 142.7

Additional Xavier vs Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

Xavier has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Musketeers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Kennesaw State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Owls have gone over the total four times.

The Musketeers average 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls give up (68.9).

Xavier is 14-8 against the spread and 23-3 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

The Owls' 75.3 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Kennesaw State is 12-3 against the spread and 15-3 overall when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-14-0 3-5 19-11-0 Kennesaw State 19-9-0 2-1 17-11-0

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits

Xavier Kennesaw State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 7-4 Away Record 10-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

