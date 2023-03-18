The Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) are favored (-7) to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (28-42) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on BSFL and KTLA.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and KTLA

BSFL and KTLA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Magic 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 7)

Magic (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (228)



The Clippers have had less success against the spread than the Magic this year, tallying an ATS record of 35-35-0, compared to the 37-31-2 record of the Magic.

Los Angeles (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (46.2%) than Orlando (17-9-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (60.7%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it less often (45.7% of the time) than Orlando (51.4%).

The Clippers have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-14) this season while the Magic have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (22-33).

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando is the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.6 per game) and 17th in points allowed (114.6).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Orlando attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.3% of its shots, with 73.7% of its makes coming from there.

