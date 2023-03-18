Magic vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) are favored (-7) to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (28-42) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on BSFL and KTLA.
Magic vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and KTLA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Magic vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Magic 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Magic (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (228)
- The Clippers have had less success against the spread than the Magic this year, tallying an ATS record of 35-35-0, compared to the 37-31-2 record of the Magic.
- Los Angeles (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (46.2%) than Orlando (17-9-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (60.7%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it less often (45.7% of the time) than Orlando (51.4%).
- The Clippers have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-14) this season while the Magic have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (22-33).
Magic Performance Insights
- Orlando is the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.6 per game) and 17th in points allowed (114.6).
- The Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.
- Orlando attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.3% of its shots, with 73.7% of its makes coming from there.
