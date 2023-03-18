Florida International vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the UIC Flames (18-16) versus the Florida International Panthers (12-19) at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on March 18.
The Panthers are coming off of an 81-56 loss to East Tennessee State in their last outing on Friday.
Florida International vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Florida International vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 66, Florida International 62
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they defeated the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 72-70.
- The Panthers have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (eight).
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on January 19
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 170) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 209) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 211) on January 5
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 211) on February 2
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers have been outscored by 3.1 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 113th in college basketball while giving up 71.7 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball) and have a -95 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, Florida International scores fewer points per game (66.2) than its overall average (68.6).
- The Panthers are averaging 71.6 points per game this season at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (65.7).
- Florida International surrenders 69.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 74.5 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
