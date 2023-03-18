Saturday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) and Toledo Rockets (28-4) going head to head at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Cyclones head into this contest following a 61-51 win against Texas on Sunday.

Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cyclones beat the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets' best win of the season came in a 71-68 victory versus the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cyclones are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 198th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Toledo is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 11

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 76) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on January 11

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones average 75.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (178th in college basketball). They have a +353 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Iowa State is putting up 73.3 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.5).

Offensively, the Cyclones have performed better in home games this year, putting up 78.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game away from home.

Iowa State surrenders 58.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.5 on the road.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cyclones have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 74.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 75.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Toledo Performance Insights