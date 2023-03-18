Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) clashing at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Oklahoma State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Hurricanes lost their most recent outing 68-42 against Virginia Tech on Friday.
Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, Miami (FL) 69
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hurricanes took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on February 9
- 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (74th in college basketball) and allow 63.8 per contest (164th in college basketball).
- In ACC games, Miami (FL) has averaged 3.4 fewer points (67.3) than overall (70.7) in 2022-23.
- The Hurricanes are scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (65.5).
- At home Miami (FL) is giving up 60.6 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than it is on the road (68.4).
- Over their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are averaging 65.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 70.7.
