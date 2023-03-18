A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Vermont Catamounts (25-6) take the court against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-5) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 3:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts' 61.6 points per game are just three more points than the 58.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.6 points, Vermont is 17-1.
  • UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Huskies record 22.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Catamounts give up (52.8).
  • UConn has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 52.8 points.
  • Vermont is 22-4 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Georgetown W 69-39 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Marquette W 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/6/2023 Villanova W 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/18/2023 Vermont - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Bryant W 56-49 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/5/2023 UMBC W 75-63 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/10/2023 Albany W 38-36 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/18/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

