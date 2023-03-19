Sunday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) at Nationwide Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Florida Atlantic to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:45 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 15.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 145 over/under.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -15.5

Florida Atlantic -15.5 Point Total: 145

145 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -1111, Fairleigh Dickinson +725

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-15.5)



Florida Atlantic (-15.5) Pick OU: Over (145)



Florida Atlantic's record against the spread this season is 22-11-0, and Fairleigh Dickinson's is 15-18-1. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 17-16-0 and the Knights are 19-15-0. The two teams combine to score 156 points per game, 11 more points than this matchup's total. Florida Atlantic has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 78.4 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball while allowing 65 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +471 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic pulls down 35.7 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from deep (42nd in college basketball). It is making 3.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 31.7%.

The Owls rank 15th in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 84 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.2 per game (113th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (161st in college basketball action).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights have a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 296th in college basketball.

The 31.1 rebounds per game Fairleigh Dickinson accumulates rank 227th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 30.3.

Fairleigh Dickinson hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Fairleigh Dickinson has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.1 per game (102nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (28th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.