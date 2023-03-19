Johnell Davis and Demetre Roberts are two players to watch on Sunday at 7:45 PM ET, when the Florida Atlantic Owls go head to head with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: truTV

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Florida Atlantic topped Memphis 66-65. With 15 points, Giancarlo Rosado was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giancarlo Rosado 15 3 1 0 0 0 Johnell Davis 12 5 1 0 0 2 Bryan Greenlee 10 3 1 0 0 2

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis leads his squad in points per contest (13.5), and also posts 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Vladislav Goldin registers a team-best 6.4 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's averaging 10.5 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Alijah Martin averages 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd averages a team-leading 2.5 assists per game. He is also posting 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Forrest is averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)