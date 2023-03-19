Johnell Davis and Demetre Roberts are two players to watch on Sunday at 7:45 PM ET, when the Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: truTV

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its previous game, Florida Atlantic topped Memphis on Friday, 66-65. Giancarlo Rosado scored a team-high 15 points (and added one assist and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giancarlo Rosado 15 3 1 0 0 0 Johnell Davis 12 5 1 0 0 2 Bryan Greenlee 10 3 1 0 0 2

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is tops on his team in both points (13.5) and assists (1.5) per contest, and also posts 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Vladislav Goldin is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also averages 10.5 points and 0.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Alijah Martin averages 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nicholas Boyd is tops on the Owls at 2.5 assists per game, while also posting 4.1 rebounds and 8.9 points.

Michael Forrest puts up 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)