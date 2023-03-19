The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are favored by 13.5 points against the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 9-16 East Region bracket contest, which tips off at 7:45 PM on truTV. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -13.5 149.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Owls have a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -857 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 89.6% chance to win.

Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record is 15-18-1 this season.

This season, the Knights have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +575 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The Owls have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Knights have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

The Owls record only 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than the Knights allow (74.1).

Florida Atlantic is 13-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.

The Knights score an average of 77.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls allow to opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 4-1 17-16-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 2-2 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 Home Record 10-5 11-3 Away Record 8-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.