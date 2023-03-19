The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are 15.5-point favorites as they look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round East Region bracket matchup against the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:45 PM on truTV. The over/under is 145 in the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -15.5 145

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Owls have a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1224 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 92.4% chance of a victory for the Owls.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 15-18-1 against the spread this year.

The Knights have a win-loss record of 1-2 with odds of +775 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Fairleigh Dickinson has an 11.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145 % of Games Over 145 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 14 42.4% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 21 61.8% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Owls have gone over the total five times.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Knights have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

The 78.4 points per game the Owls put up are just 4.3 more points than the Knights give up (74.1).

Florida Atlantic is 13-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.

The Knights score an average of 77.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 2-0 17-16-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 2-1 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 Home Record 10-5 11-3 Away Record 8-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

