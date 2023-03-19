A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) meet the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM on truTV. Florida Atlantic has been installed as a 12.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -12.5 149.5

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 33 games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over 149.5 points.

Florida Atlantic has an average total of 143.4 in its matchups this year, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 22-11-0 record against the spread.

This season, Florida Atlantic has won 26 out of the 27 games, or 96.3%, in which it has been favored.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -800 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 88.9% chance to win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Owls' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Owls score 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights give up.

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 74.1 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 5-2 17-16-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 3-2 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 Home Record 10-5 11-3 Away Record 8-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

