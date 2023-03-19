Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three consecutive victories) host the New Jersey Devils (three straight defeats) on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN is the spot to tune in to watch the Lightning and the Devils take the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN

NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Devils Lightning 4-3 (F/SO) TB 3/14/2023 Devils Lightning 4-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 211 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning's 243 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 70 28 70 98 84 47 100% Brayden Point 70 42 38 80 38 45 51.2% Steven Stamkos 69 30 40 70 49 24 54.5% Brandon Hagel 70 27 32 59 40 79 28.6% Alex Killorn 70 21 32 53 50 36 100%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 185 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

The Devils are eighth in the NHL in scoring (239 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Devils Key Players