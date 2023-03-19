Magic vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) clash with the Orlando Magic (29-42) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Magic vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Magic vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-6)
|230
|-230
|+195
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|230.5
|-250
|+195
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-6)
|230.5
|-278
|+190
|Tipico
|Lakers (-6.5)
|229.5
|-250
|+210
Magic vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 116.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 117 (21st in the league) for a -33 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic put up 111.6 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114.5 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a -202 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.
- The teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow 231.5 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 34-35-2 record against the spread this season.
- Orlando has covered 38 times in 71 matchups with a spread this season.
Magic and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1200
|-130
