Magic vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) square off against the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.
Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|231.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 28 of 71 games this season.
- Orlando has a 226.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Orlando is 39-32-0 ATS this year.
- The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.
- This season, Orlando has won 13 of its 35 games, or 37.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
Magic vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|38
|53.5%
|116.5
|228.1
|117.0
|231.5
|232.3
|Magic
|28
|39.4%
|111.6
|228.1
|114.5
|231.5
|225.3
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Magic's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Orlando has a lower winning percentage at home (.514, 18-17-0 record) than away (.583, 21-15-0).
- The Magic average 5.4 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.0).
- When it scores more than 117.0 points, Orlando is 13-5 against the spread and 10-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Magic vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|34-37
|4-2
|35-36
|Magic
|39-32
|23-14
|36-35
Magic vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Magic
|116.5
|111.6
|8
|26
|25-15
|13-5
|26-14
|10-8
|117.0
|114.5
|21
|17
|16-7
|31-12
|17-6
|25-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.