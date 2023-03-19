Magic vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - March 19
The Orlando Magic (29-42) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 9:30 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Magic claimed a 113-108 victory against the Clippers. Markelle Fultz scored 28 points in the Magic's win, leading the team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5
|4
|0.5
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|9.7
|2.9
|3.2
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)
Magic vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic's 111.6 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 117 the Lakers allow.
- Orlando is 10-8 when it scores more than 117 points.
- The Magic are posting 116.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 111.6.
- Orlando knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 2.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13 per game at 35.2%.
- The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.
Magic vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-6
|230
