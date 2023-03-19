The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) and the Orlando Magic (29-42) are scheduled to square off on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Paolo Banchero is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic topped the Clippers on Saturday, 113-108. Their top scorer was Markelle Fultz with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markelle Fultz 28 6 4 4 1 1 Wendell Carter Jr. 27 12 2 3 2 4 Franz Wagner 20 4 4 1 0 2

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is the Magic's top scorer (20 points per game) and rebounder (6.6), and posts 3.6 assists.

The Magic receive 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Franz Wagner.

Fultz gives the Magic 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bol Bol is averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 21.5 6.8 3.9 0.6 0.7 1.2 Markelle Fultz 17.8 4.6 5.9 1.8 0.4 0.5 Franz Wagner 17.1 3.7 3.4 0.6 0.3 1.9 Cole Anthony 14.5 4.6 3.1 0.8 0.1 1.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 12.8 6.8 1.3 0.6 0.4 1.2

