Sunday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) and Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) matching up at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miami, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Miami projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Indiana. The over/under is currently listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Miami vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: TNT

Where: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

Line: Indiana -1.5

Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -120, Miami +100

Miami vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 16-13-0, while Miami's is 15-11-0. The Hoosiers are 17-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 12-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 153.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.9 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.6 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball.

Miami ranks 164th in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 29.2 its opponents average.

Miami hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (50th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (162nd in college basketball).

