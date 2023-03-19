How to Watch Miami vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) take on the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena.
Miami vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TNT
Miami Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 40.6% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami has a 22-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 141st.
- The Hurricanes score 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (68.2).
- Miami is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Miami is averaging 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).
- At home the Hurricanes are conceding 72.9 points per game, 3.9 more than they are away (69).
- Miami drains more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|W 63-56
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
