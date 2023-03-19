The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Miami vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 147.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in 15 of 29 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 150.5, three more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Miami has put together a 15-11-0 record against the spread.

Miami has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Hurricanes have a record of 5-3 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 14 48.3% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 15 51.7% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Miami Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (68.2).

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Miami vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.