Miami vs. Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.
Miami vs. Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana
|-1.5
|147.5
Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in 15 of 29 games this season.
- The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 150.5, three more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Miami has put together a 15-11-0 record against the spread.
- Miami has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Hurricanes have a record of 5-3 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Miami vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|14
|48.3%
|74.9
|153.8
|68.2
|139.8
|142.3
|Miami
|15
|51.7%
|78.9
|153.8
|71.6
|139.8
|147.3
Additional Miami Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.
- The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (68.2).
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-13-0
|13-8
|17-12-0
|Miami
|15-11-0
|5-2
|12-17-0
Miami vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits
|Indiana
|Miami
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
