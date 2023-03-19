The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Miami vs. Indiana Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Albany, New York
  • Venue: MVP Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Indiana -1.5 147.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in 15 of 29 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 150.5, three more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Miami has put together a 15-11-0 record against the spread.
  • Miami has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
  • The Hurricanes have a record of 5-3 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Indiana 14 48.3% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3
Miami 15 51.7% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Miami Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.
  • The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (68.2).
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0
Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Miami vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami
15-2 Home Record 16-1
5-7 Away Record 7-4
9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

