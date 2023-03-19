The Stetson Hatters (17-13) take the court against the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Stetson has compiled a 17-9-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hatters' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Milwaukee has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, 15 out of the Panthers' 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.