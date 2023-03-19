How to Watch UCF vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (20-14) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
UCF vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 43.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.4% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, UCF has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Knights are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 61st.
- The Knights put up 5.3 more points per game (72.1) than the Ducks give up (66.8).
- UCF is 15-5 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UCF averages 77.2 points per game. Away, it scores 66.5.
- The Knights give up 65.9 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UCF knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (9.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (38.0%) as well.
UCF Schedule
