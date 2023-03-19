The Oregon Ducks (20-14) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

UCF vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 43.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.4% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UCF has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Knights are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 61st.

The Knights put up 5.3 more points per game (72.1) than the Ducks give up (66.8).

UCF is 15-5 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison

At home, UCF averages 77.2 points per game. Away, it scores 66.5.

The Knights give up 65.9 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UCF knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (9.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (38.0%) as well.

