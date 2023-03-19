When the UConn Huskies and Saint Mary's Gaels play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Sunday at 6:10 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Logan Johnson will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

TV: TNT

UConn's Last Game

UConn won its previous game versus Iona, 87-63, on Friday. Sanogo starred with 28 points, plus 13 boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 28 13 0 0 1 0 Jordan Hawkins 13 4 1 0 0 3 Donovan Clingan 12 9 1 0 2 0

Saint Mary's (CA)'s Last Game

In its previous game, Saint Mary's (CA) topped VCU on Friday, 63-51. Mitchell Saxen scored a team-high 17 points (and chipped in four assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mitchell Saxen 17 7 4 1 4 0 Alex Ducas 17 8 4 5 0 1 Augustas Marciulionis 13 3 1 0 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on the Huskies with 17.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton is tops on the Huskies at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 10 points.

Jordan Hawkins averages 16 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Saxen leads the Gaels in rebounding (7.8 per game), and posts 11.8 points and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Alex Ducas is posting 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Aidan Mahaney gets the Gaels 14.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kyle Bowen is posting 5.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 16.9 8 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.4 Tristen Newton 8.8 4.9 6.1 1.2 0.1 1 Jordan Hawkins 15.5 4 1.3 0.5 0.4 2.8 Andre Jackson 8.7 6.3 4 0.7 0.6 0.7 Alex Karaban 9.2 4.8 1.8 0.7 1 1.7

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)