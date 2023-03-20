Monday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-16) and the Florida Gators (17-14) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wake Forest squad securing the victory. Game time is at TBA on March 20.

The Gators head into this matchup after a 66-63 win over Wofford on Thursday.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Florida vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 68, Florida 61

Florida Schedule Analysis

When the Gators defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 43 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-77 on February 23, it was their season's signature victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Gators are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 36th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 23

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 11

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 24

61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 70) on February 26

77-73 over Houston (No. 73) on November 26

Florida Performance Insights