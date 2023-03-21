Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - March 21
The Orlando Magic (29-43) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Washington Wizards (32-39) on Tuesday, March 21 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic head into this contest after a 111-105 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Franz Wagner scored 21 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5
|4
|0.5
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|9.7
|2.9
|3.2
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle)
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic put up only two fewer points per game (111.5) than the Wizards give up to opponents (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Orlando is 17-12.
- Over their past 10 games, the Magic are averaging 117.1 points per contest, 5.6 more than their season average (111.5).
- Orlando connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from deep (25th in NBA). It is making 2.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13 per game at 35.3%.
- The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 15th, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Wizards
|-1
|226
