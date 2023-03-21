Wendell Carter Jr. plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 111-105 loss to the Lakers, Carter had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Carter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.6 16.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 10.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.5 PRA 27.5 26.9 28.2 PR 25.5 24.5 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Wendell Carter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

Carter is responsible for taking 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.5 points per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 24.3 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 11.9 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 31 11 9 2 1 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Carter or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.