How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 90th.
- The Owls' 78.4 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic is 18-0 when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game at home, and 75.9 away.
- The Owls allow 64.2 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.
- Florida Atlantic sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|W 66-65
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 78-70
|Nationwide Arena
|3/23/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Madison Square Garden
