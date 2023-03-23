The Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Check out the Lightning-Senators matchup on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/1/2022 Lightning Senators 4-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 219 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
  • The Lightning's 247 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 72 29 70 99 84 49 100%
Brayden Point 72 43 38 81 40 47 51.3%
Steven Stamkos 71 30 42 72 50 24 54%
Brandon Hagel 72 27 32 59 40 82 29.1%
Alex Killorn 72 22 32 54 51 36 100%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators' total of 230 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have 219 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Senators are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 67 35 43 78 52 50 40.6%
Brady Tkachuk 71 30 42 72 44 27 47.6%
Claude Giroux 71 28 39 67 31 45 58.8%
Alex DeBrincat 71 21 35 56 34 43 64.3%
Drake Batherson 71 21 34 55 36 34 34.3%

